Investigation into Halifax-area wildfire concludes, no criminality found: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP has quietly closed its investigation into the wildfires that burned in the Halifax area last spring, having found no criminality was involved in its cause.

The results of the investigation were not made public and were provided to Global News by a community member who submitted an access to information request to the province in October.

More than 16,000 people were evacuated from their homes in late May and early June when a series of fires broke out in the Tantallon and Hammonds Plains areas of Halifax Regional Municipality. The destructive blaze destroyed 150 homes.

At the end of June, the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables said they were handing their findings over to the RCMP, which was continuing the investigation.

1:52 Halifax council receives report examining government’s response to N.S. wildfires

According to the documents provided under the Access to Information Act, RCMP correspondence dated Sept. 11 said there was “no Criminal Code offense noted” and the file was closed.

Story continues below advertisement

It said the fire “started as a result of unextinguished (embers) from small outdoor patio fireplace.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

A concluding report from the RCMP, also dated Sept. 11, said there was insufficient evidence to proceed in the case.

Earlier correspondence from June 1 indicated the RCMP was sent a Snapchat video allegedly depicting how the wildfire started, but an investigator noted the video does not depict the location or parties involved, “therefore it would be impossible to determine if this was actually the cause of the main wildfire.”

RCMP declined an interview with Global News on Friday.

“For our aspect of the investigation, based on the information provided, there was insufficient evidence to indicate the fire was the result of arson,” wrote Const. Dominic Laflamme in an emailed statement.

“We concluded our file in September and provided this information to the Department of Natural Resources and Renewables (DNRR) as the lead investigating agency. We continue to liaise with them and are available to provide assistance as required.”

In a statement, DNRR said they understand that Nova Scotians “want to know the outcome of investigations.”

“These things take time,” wrote spokesperson Erin Lynch.

“We are working as quickly as we can while doing our due diligence with our investigations into violations of the Forests Act. We hope to have information to share soon.”

Story continues below advertisement