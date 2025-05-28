Nova Scotia landowners can say no to uranium exploration on their properties: deputy

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia’s deputy minister of natural resources says private landowners whose property has been identified for potential uranium exploration can say no.

Karen Gatien told reporters Tuesday that letters are being sent to property owners in three selected areas, and the government hopes there will at least be conversations about possible exploration.

However, she says property owners retain surface rights to the land and don’t have to agree to allow activity on their property.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The provincial government added uranium to its list of priority critical minerals earlier this month and issued a request for exploration proposals at three sites it says have known deposits of the heavy metal.

Each of the three sites is on private land, and Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton has said the government would begin talks with the landowners about possible exploration.

Story continues below advertisement

The locations are: an 80-hectare site in Louisville in Pictou County; a 64-hectare site in East Dalhousie in Annapolis County; and a 2,300-hectare site in Millet Brook in Hants County.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.