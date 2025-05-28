Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment

Nova Scotia landowners can say no to uranium exploration on their properties: deputy

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 28, 2025 11:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns raised around Nova Scotia’s new critical minerals strategy'
Concerns raised around Nova Scotia’s new critical minerals strategy
Concerns continue to be raised around the province’s new critical minerals strategy. A group representing Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaw chief says they haven’t been adequately consulted. But as Skye Bryden-Blom reports, the province says it’s committed to meaningful consultation.
Nova Scotia’s deputy minister of natural resources says private landowners whose property has been identified for potential uranium exploration can say no.

Karen Gatien told reporters Tuesday that letters are being sent to property owners in three selected areas, and the government hopes there will at least be conversations about possible exploration.

However, she says property owners retain surface rights to the land and don’t have to agree to allow activity on their property.

The provincial government added uranium to its list of priority critical minerals earlier this month and issued a request for exploration proposals at three sites it says have known deposits of the heavy metal.

Each of the three sites is on private land, and Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton has said the government would begin talks with the landowners about possible exploration.

The locations are: an 80-hectare site in Louisville in Pictou County; a 64-hectare site in East Dalhousie in Annapolis County; and a 2,300-hectare site in Millet Brook in Hants County.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

