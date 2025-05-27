Menu

Share

Crime

Alberta RCMP seize drugs, guns, thousands of dollars in cash in Westlock 

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 8:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP seize drugs and guns in Westlock'
Alberta RCMP seize drugs and guns in Westlock
RCMP have charged four people in a drug investigation in Westlock, Alta and Global News was there to see it happen. The latest drug bust highlights what it takes for the police force to investigate crime in rural Alberta. Kabi Moulitharan explains.
Share

Alberta RCMP have charged four people in a drug investigation in Westlock, Alta.

According to investigators, police seized just over 100g of cocaine, seven firearms, three forged documents, 19 cartons of unstamped cigarettes, and more than $12,000 in cash.

The investigation began in July 2024, when police were informed by residents as part of the town’s community consultations.

Acting Supt. Anthony Hanson said the investigation needed a coordinated effort with the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit, St. Albert RCMP City Drug Unit, RCMP ‘K’ Division Special ‘I’ and RCMP ‘K’ Division, as well as Edmonton Police Service as police discovered that potential suppliers could be in St. Albert and Edmonton areas.

“We were able to shift resources to support local detachments quite easily,” Acting Supt. Hanson told reporters on Tuesday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Michael Patrick Krysa and 46-year-old Nathan Stephani were arrested and charged with multiple offences, including five counts of trafficking cocaine.

They have both been released on conditions.

Twenty-eight-year-old Nicole Bombay and 27-year-old Austin McFarlane were charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

Global News was invited to capture the drug bust. Watch the story above to learn more, and what it takes for the force to investigate crime in rural Alberta. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

