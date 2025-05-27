Abbotsford stabbing victim identified as 16-year-old, suspect still at large

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is identifying the victim of a fatal stabbing in Abbotsford on Sunday night.

Billy Ledoux, 16, was stabbed and died in Larch Park just after 7:30 p.m.

“Billy was only 16 years old and had his whole life ahead of him,” says Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT.

“Our thoughts are with his family, friends and classmates. As the community mourns the loss of Billy, his family asks that all come together to remember and celebrate his life. They are encouraging the community to seek peace, not revenge.”

View image in full screen Billy Ledoux was only 16 years old when he was stabbed in an Abbotsford park. He died from his injuries. Provided by IHIT

View image in full screen Billy Ledoux was 16 years old when he died. Provided by IHIT

Ledoux was still alive when Abbotsford police officers arrived but despite the immediate efforts of bystanders and first responders, he died of his injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Two youths were arrested on Sunday near the scene but have since been cleared of their involvement, IHIT said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An investigation found that they were not responsible for the stabbing and they have been released to their parents.

“We believe there are individuals who know what happened to Billy and we are asking them to do the right thing by contacting IHIT,” Fong said.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Larch Park between 6:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., or who may have dashcam footage from the area is urged to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.