Fire

Fire in Vancouver rooming house leaves person with 3rd-degree burns

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 4:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Number of SRO fires taking toll on crews: Vancouver fire'
Number of SRO fires taking toll on crews: Vancouver fire
RELATED: Vancouver Fire Rescue Services says the number of single-room occupancy fires in the city is taking a toll on its crews. As Aaron McArthur reports, first responders say overdoses are adding an additional layer of complexity to what can already be a life or death situation – Jun 12, 2024
A fire in a single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver left one person with third-degree burns on Tuesday.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was called to a fire in a unit at 1176 Granville Street around 7 a.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

