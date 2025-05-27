Fire in Vancouver rooming house leaves person with 3rd-degree burns

See more sharing options

A fire in a single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver left one person with third-degree burns on Tuesday.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was called to a fire in a unit at 1176 Granville Street around 7 a.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.