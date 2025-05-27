Fire in Vancouver rooming house leaves person with 3rd-degree burns

A fire in a single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver left one person with third-degree burns on Tuesday.
Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was called to a fire in a unit at 1176 Granville Street around 7 a.m.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Crews were able to extinguish the flames, and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
Trending Now
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
- B.C. teen charged with aggravated assault in stabbing of Good Samaritan
- City of Vancouver backs down on Kitsilano supportive housing project
- Vancouver realtors turning down unrealistic clients as home sales lowest since 2020
- City of Richmond official’s internal memo on gift card scandal raises eyebrows
Comments