Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia launches new security company

A First Nation in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has established a new commercial security company.
Glooscap First Nation Chief Sidney Peters says the new business is another example of the First Nation’s commitment to fostering financial independence.
Michael Peters, CEO of the First Nation’s investment arm, Glooscap Ventures, says the business will offer surveillance, threat assessment, loss prevention and security guard services.
Michael Peters says hiring for Kluskap Security has just begun, and it is his hope they will have a staff of 100 by the end of this year.
The company will focus on hiring Mi’kmaq and other Indigenous candidates.
The new business follows Glooscap First Nation’s purchase of two Nova Scotia shipyards last year.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.
