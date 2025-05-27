Glooscap First Nation in Nova Scotia launches new security company

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A First Nation in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley has established a new commercial security company.

Glooscap First Nation Chief Sidney Peters says the new business is another example of the First Nation’s commitment to fostering financial independence.

Michael Peters, CEO of the First Nation’s investment arm, Glooscap Ventures, says the business will offer surveillance, threat assessment, loss prevention and security guard services.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Michael Peters says hiring for Kluskap Security has just begun, and it is his hope they will have a staff of 100 by the end of this year.

The company will focus on hiring Mi’kmaq and other Indigenous candidates.

The new business follows Glooscap First Nation’s purchase of two Nova Scotia shipyards last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2025.