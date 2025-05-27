Florida fisherman sentenced to prison for shooting, poisoning dolphins

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida charter boat captain is looking at both jail time and a hefty fine for poisoning and shooting dolphins.

Zackery Brandon Barfield, a 31-year-old fishing boat operator, was sentenced to 30 days in prison and ordered to pay a US$51,000 fine after a court found him guilty of three counts of poisoning and shooting the animals from his boat.

The Department of Justice says that in 2022 and 2023, Barfield both fed bottlenose dolphins a poisonous pesticide and slaughtered them after he became frustrated that the marine mammals were eating the red snapper on his clients’ fishing lines.

His actions violated both the Marine Mammal Protection Act and the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act, according to federal prosecutors.

View image in full screen Seized evidence showing a shotgun and pesticide used by Zackery Barfield to kill dolphins. Handout / NOAA

Prosecutors said that Barfield understood the dangers of feeding the dolphins methomyl, a harmful pesticide, but chose to do it anyway. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, methomyl can cause problems in the nervous systems of mammals.

“He knew the regulations protecting dolphins, yet he killed them anyway — once in front of children,” said Adam Gustafson, an acting assistant attorney general in the Justice Department’s environment and natural resources division, according to The New York Times.

According to the outlet, an investigation into Barfield’s assault on the animals began in 2023, after an agent at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) fisheries division received a tip that dolphins were being killed by a fisherman.

NOAA, in a statement distributed Friday, said Barfield used a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot at least five dolphins, and one was confirmed killed. The organization says at least one of the shootings happened during a fishing tour, where multiple witnesses watched it happen, including two elementary school-aged kids.

“Based on evidence obtained in the course of the investigation, Barfield fed an estimated 24–70 dolphins poison-laden baitfish on charter trips that he captained,” NOAA said, adding that Barfield stated he was “frustrated with dolphins ‘stealing’ his catch.”

“The subject’s actions were intentional and heartless, and we’ll continue to pursue any harmful acts against marine mammals,” Paige Casey, the acting assistant director of NOAA OLE Southeast Division, said in the statement. “Egregious crimes such as in this case have serious consequences.”

The sentencing follows Barfield’s guilty plea to three counts on Feb. 12.

His prison sentence will be followed by a one-year term of supervised release.