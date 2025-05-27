Menu

Youths charged, adult wanted in Manitoba break and enter, assault: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 12:15 pm
1 min read
Two youth suspects are facing numerous charges after an incident in the RM of Alonsa.

Manitoba RCMP said officers from the Ste Rose du Lac detachment were called about an assault on the night of May 17.

While the officers were en route to investigate, police said they were notified that the suspects in the assault were also believed to be involved in a break and enter and vehicle theft at a nearby home.

The stolen vehicle was tracked down to Ebb and Flow First Nation and was stopped with the help of a spike belt. Police said one of the occupants used bear spray on multiple people, including an Ebb and Flow safety officer, at the scene where the vehicle came to a stop.

The two occupants were arrested and each faces charges of assaulting a peace officer, two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possessing property obtained by crime, possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

A second stolen vehicle, heavily damaged, was also recovered, and is believed to have been used for the break and enter.

A 27-year-old woman from Ebb and Flow has also been arrested in connection with that incident and charged with possessing property obtained by crime.

A fourth suspect, a 29-year-old man from Crane River, remains at large and is also wanted for the break and enter. Police said they’re searching for him in the Ebb and Flow and Crane River areas.

