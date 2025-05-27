New Brunswick launches info line as part of mystery neurological illness probe

Send this page to someone via email

The government of New Brunswick has launched a toll-free information line as the investigation into a mystery neurological illness continues in the province.

The line will provide callers with information about the investigation and its status, as well as offer mental health support.

“As we continue with our investigation, we are also taking steps to support patients and their families,” Health Minister John Dornan said in a Tuesday release.

“This new service will offer another method of providing important information about our work, along with mental health support for those who need it.”

Nearly 400 New Brunswick residents – mostly in the Acadian Peninsula and Moncton areas – have reported symptoms of what the province’s Health Department has called a “neurological syndrome of unknown cause.”

Symptoms include memory problems, balance issues, behavioural changes, muscle spasms and bursts of intense pain.

The previous PC government shut down the investigation into the illness in February 2022, saying a team of neurologists and other health experts found no such disease existed.

But after the list of patients reporting symptoms grew to almost 400, the Liberals, who won last year’s provincial election, promised to reopen the investigation.

In Tuesday’s update, the province said the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health had completed its initial data analysis phase and submitted the results to the Public Health Agency of Canada for scientific review.

The province expects the investigation to be finished by summer. At that point, the chief medical officer of health will release a report and recommendations on next steps.

Earlier this month, a new study published in the journal JAMA Neurology said there was no evidence to support claims of a mystery brain disease and suggested the media may have played a role in feeding patients’ fears.

— with a file from The Canadian Press