Brazen thief steals flowers from porch in Edmonton

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Porch pirates are usually known for taking packages or mail, but one thief in south Edmonton is taking that to a new level.

A family is now left with questions and a bare porch.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Doorbell camera footage shows someone in a mask approaching a home in the Avonmore neighbourhood the middle of the night and taking flower baskets that were sitting on the front deck.

And the porch pirate wasn’t done…

Watch the video above for more.