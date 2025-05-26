Brazen thief steals flowers from porch in Edmonton

Porch pirates are usually known for taking packages or mail, but one thief in south Edmonton is taking that to a new level.
A family is now left with questions and a bare porch.
Doorbell camera footage shows someone in a mask approaching a home in the Avonmore neighbourhood the middle of the night and taking flower baskets that were sitting on the front deck.
And the porch pirate wasn’t done…
