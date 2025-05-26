Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Carney breaks with Trudeau question period tradition of answering all MPs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2025 6:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s new house speaker elected, asks for ‘a little grace period’'
Canada’s new house speaker elected, asks for ‘a little grace period’
RELATED: Members of Parliament elected Liberal MP Francis Scarpaleggia as the House of Commons Speaker as their first order of business following the return of Parliament Monday. Scarpaleggia was dragged to the front of the House of Commons by Prime Minister Mark Carney and interim Opposition Leader Andrew Scheer as part of the tradition when a new Speaker is named.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney will take part in his first question period on Wednesday — but will not carry on a tradition started by his predecessor.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau made it his practice to answer all questions in the House of Commons on Wednesdays, a gesture he said was meant to improve accountability within the chamber.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office confirms Carney will not carry on the same practice.

The change was confirmed to both Global News and the Canadian Press.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carney will still be in the House of Commons every week for question period and will participate in the opening rounds responding to opposition party leaders, the PMO source told Global News.

Click to play video: 'Canadian political leaders outline priorities for Parliament'
Canadian political leaders outline priorities for Parliament
Trending Now

Trudeau said in 2017 that he thought it was important for all MPs to be able to ask questions of the prime minister, not just party leaders.

Story continues below advertisement

There was some debate at the time among other parties about whether the move would allow Trudeau to dodge questions on other days of the week.

Wednesday will see the first question period of the spring legislative session, following the election of House Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia on Monday and King Charles reading the speech from the throne on Tuesday.

—With additional files from Global News

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices