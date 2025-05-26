Carney breaks with Trudeau question period tradition of answering all MPs

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney will take part in his first question period on Wednesday — but will not carry on a tradition started by his predecessor.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau made it his practice to answer all questions in the House of Commons on Wednesdays, a gesture he said was meant to improve accountability within the chamber.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office confirms Carney will not carry on the same practice.

The change was confirmed to both Global News and the Canadian Press.

Carney will still be in the House of Commons every week for question period and will participate in the opening rounds responding to opposition party leaders, the PMO source told Global News.

Trudeau said in 2017 that he thought it was important for all MPs to be able to ask questions of the prime minister, not just party leaders.

There was some debate at the time among other parties about whether the move would allow Trudeau to dodge questions on other days of the week.

Wednesday will see the first question period of the spring legislative session, following the election of House Speaker Francis Scarpaleggia on Monday and King Charles reading the speech from the throne on Tuesday.

—With additional files from Global News