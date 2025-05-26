Menu

Canada

Pilot airlifted to hospital after fiery plane crash at Cooking Lake Airport

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 6:26 pm
1 min read
A small plane crashed while attempting to land and caught on fire at the Cooking Lake Airport on Monday, May 26, 2025. View image in full screen
A small plane crashed while attempting to land and caught on fire at the Cooking Lake Airport on Monday, May 26, 2025. Global News
A man was taken to hospital in Edmonton after a plane crashed and caught on fire southeast of the city at Cooking Lake Airport in Strathcona County.

At 2:15 p.m. Monday, RCMP said officers from Strathcona County were at the scene of the small plane crash, which also resulted in a small grass fire.

The pilot was attempting to land when he lost control and the aircraft crashed.

Crews on scene told Global News the pilot was able to get out of the plane and make it to safety before it went up in flames, but he suffered some burns in the process.

STARS Air Ambulance said it airlifted a man in his 70s to the University of Alberta Hospital.

About an hour later, RCMP said the grass fire had been put out by Strathcona County firefighters.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) said it was deploying a team of investigators to look into the crash involving the privately registered small aircraft.

No other details have been released.

