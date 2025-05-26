SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta Premier, Danielle Smith, calls 3 byelections where NDP leader and separatist leader to run

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2025 6:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Naheed Nenshi acclaimed as Alberta NDP candidate for Edmonton-Strathcona'
Naheed Nenshi acclaimed as Alberta NDP candidate for Edmonton-Strathcona
WATCH FROM JAN. 2025: Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi has been acclaimed as the party's candidate in the riding of Edmonton-Strathcona – Jan 23, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called three byelections to take place on June 23.

The three vacant ridings are Edmonton-Strathcona, Edmonton-Ellerslie and Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is to run in Edmonton-Strathcona, which became vacant when former premier Rachel Notley resigned her seat late last year.

Besides candidates from Alberta’s two main parties, separatist candidate and Alberta Republican Party leader Cam Davies is also running in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The riding became vacant when former legislature Speaker and United Conservative representative Nathan Cooper resigned to become Alberta’s representative in Washington, D.C.

Edmonton-Ellerslie became vacant in March when three-term NDP member Rod Loyola resigned to run for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals in last month’s federal election.

Candidate nominations are now open and close at 2 p.m. on June 5.

Story continues below advertisement

Advance voting will take place from Jun 17-21.

The results will be announced on July 3.

Click to play video: 'Alberta NDP leadership race sees former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi victorious'
Alberta NDP leadership race sees former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi victorious
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices