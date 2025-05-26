Alberta Premier, Danielle Smith, calls 3 byelections where NDP leader and separatist leader to run

See more sharing options

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has called three byelections to take place on June 23.

The three vacant ridings are Edmonton-Strathcona, Edmonton-Ellerslie and Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.

Opposition NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi is to run in Edmonton-Strathcona, which became vacant when former premier Rachel Notley resigned her seat late last year.

Besides candidates from Alberta’s two main parties, separatist candidate and Alberta Republican Party leader Cam Davies is also running in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills.

The riding became vacant when former legislature Speaker and United Conservative representative Nathan Cooper resigned to become Alberta’s representative in Washington, D.C.

Edmonton-Ellerslie became vacant in March when three-term NDP member Rod Loyola resigned to run for Prime Minister Mark Carney’s Liberals in last month’s federal election.

Candidate nominations are now open and close at 2 p.m. on June 5.

Advance voting will take place from Jun 17-21.

The results will be announced on July 3.