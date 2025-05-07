Menu

Politics

Alberta legislature speaker Nathan Cooper to resign seat, become rep to U.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2025 5:31 pm
1 min read
Newly-elected speaker of the house Nathan Cooper speaks after being voted in, in Edmonton on May 21, 2019. View image in full screen
Newly-elected speaker of the house Nathan Cooper speaks after being voted in, in Edmonton on May 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
The Speaker of the Alberta legislature is to resign his seat in the assembly and become the province’s representative to the United States.

Nathan Cooper says serving as the Speaker has been the honour of a lifetime.

The Speaker’s role is to preside over debates and proceedings in the house in a non-partisan matter, and Cooper says it has prepared him to be a diplomat on a larger stage.

Cooper was first elected in Olds-Didsbury-Three Hills as a member of the Wildrose Party in 2015.

When the party merged with the Progressive Conservatives two years later, Cooper became the new United Conservative Party’s first leader on an interim basis before it held a formal leadership race.

Cooper was elected Speaker of the Alberta legislature by fellow MLAs following the 2019 provincial election and was re-elected to the role in 2023.

More to come…

New Alberta MLAs gather for one-day session, Nathan Cooper returns as Speaker
© 2025 The Canadian Press

