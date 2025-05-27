Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Tim Houston has been travelling the world promoting Nova Scotia. Is it money well spent?

By Skye Bryden-Blom Global News
Posted May 27, 2025 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. Premier in France as part of ongoing efforts to promote trade talks'
N.S. Premier in France as part of ongoing efforts to promote trade talks
WATCH: The premier is in France as part of ongoing efforts to promote trade talks amid tariff tensions with the U.S. A political science professor says with the economic stakes high, it’s good for Nova Scotia’s leader to show the province is open for business. Skye Bryden-Blom reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is in France as part of ongoing efforts to promote trade talks amid tariff tensions between Canada and the U.S.

Houston is in the country to discuss market and energy opportunities with France-based tire manufacturer, Michelin, which is one of Nova Scotia’s largest employers.

It’s the latest in a series of international trips for Houston to bolster trade relations since Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Canadian goods.

“Given the circumstances we’re in, I think it’s probably going to be the case that a lot of the premiers if not all of them, are going to be travelling more than they usually do because they’re looking for new trade partnerships.,” said Dalhousie University political scientist, Lori Turnbull.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Although the response to build up new trade relations is being led federally, Turnbull says the provinces’ premiers also play a key role.

Story continues below advertisement

“They are actually the best ones that are most able to explain what that partnership would look like on the ground because it is very regional, provincial, more than it is national,” she said.

She also notes Houston has been travelling interprovincially, with Ontario Premier Doug Ford becoming a significant ally.

“There seems to also be a desire on Premier Houston’s part to expand the reach of his own brand,” she said.

Since being re-elected in November 2024, Houston has been on more than half a dozen international trips.

Trending Now

The province’s ministerial expenses record for the fiscal year ending March 31 shows more than $10,000 has been spent. That figure doesn’t include his most recent stops in Denmark, Spain, the U.K. and now France.

The Nova Scotia Liberal Party says it’s crucial for the premier to deliver the results of these trade talks to Nova Scotians.

“The premier has indicated that he’s meeting with various representatives and some of them are maybe potential to the province or established in the province already, so we haven’t seen any reports coming out of the trips yet but we’ll be asking the question,” said interim Liberal Leader Derek Mombourquette.

During the spring sitting of the legislature, the NDP also raised concerns about Houston’s travel, saying he should have made sitting in the House a priority.

Story continues below advertisement

The premier’s office did not respond to our request for comment by deadline Monday night.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices