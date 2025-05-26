Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winston Churchill portrait thief sentenced to 2 years less a day in jail

By Alessia Passafiume The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2025 3:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Italian man who bought stolen Churchill portrait speaks out as photo returns to Canadian custody'
Italian man who bought stolen Churchill portrait speaks out as photo returns to Canadian custody
WATCH: Italian man who bought stolen Churchill portrait speaks out as photo returns to Canadian custody – Sep 19, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ontario man who pleaded guilty to stealing an iconic portrait of former British prime minister Winston Churchill from Ottawa’s Chateau Laurier was sentenced Monday to two years less a day in jail.

Earlier this year, Jeffrey Wood admitted stealing the portrait and committing forgery.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Known as “The Roaring Lion,” the wartime photo of Churchill was snapped by Yousuf Karsh in 1941 in the Speaker’s office just after the former prime minister delivered an address to Canada’s Parliament.

Trending Now

Toward the end of his life, Karsh signed and donated the portrait to the hotel, where he had lived and worked for many years.

The theft occurred in late December 2021 or early January 2022 but was not discovered for months because the thief replaced the original print with a copy.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices