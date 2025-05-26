Alberta changing rules to ensure ‘age appropriate’ books in schools

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is bringing in new rules this fall to ensure that only what it calls “age appropriate” books are available in school libraries.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the move was spurred by four graphic coming-of-age novels depicting sexual, LGBTQ+ content found to be in circulation in public schools in Edmonton and Calgary.

Nicolaides says he was extremely concerned to learn such novels were available to students and says Albertans will be consulted before action is taken.

The government is launching an online survey for feedback as it prepares the new provincewide standards, with the aim of the new rules being in place by September.

The province says school boards currently have varying standards when choosing library material, leading to concerns about whether effective safeguards are in place.

The rules will apply to public, separate, francophone, charter and independent schools, but not to public libraries.

More to come.