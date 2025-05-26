Menu

Education

Alberta changing rules to ensure ‘age appropriate’ books in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2025 2:51 pm
1 min read
Alberta's Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, announces that the province is bringing in new rules this fall to determine what books are available in school libraries. View image in full screen
Alberta's Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides, announces that the province is bringing in new rules to determine what books are available in school libraries. Global News
Alberta is bringing in new rules this fall to ensure that only what it calls “age appropriate” books are available in school libraries.

Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says the move was spurred by four graphic coming-of-age novels depicting sexual, LGBTQ+ content found to be in circulation in public schools in Edmonton and Calgary.

Nicolaides says he was extremely concerned to learn such novels were available to students and says Albertans will be consulted before action is taken.

The government is launching an online survey for feedback as it prepares the new provincewide standards, with the aim of the new rules being in place by September.

The province says school boards currently have varying standards when choosing library material, leading to concerns about whether effective safeguards are in place.

The rules will apply to public, separate, francophone, charter and independent schools, but not to public libraries.

More to come.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

