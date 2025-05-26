Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec launches heat wave alert system to protect public health, vulnerable population

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 5:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'The growing push to name and categorize heat waves'
The growing push to name and categorize heat waves
Related: The growing push to name and categorize heat waves – Jul 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In a proactive move to protect vulnerable people from heat waves, Quebec is launching an automated alert system designed to warn residents ahead of upcoming extreme weather events.

In a release published Monday, Quebec’s health ministry says subscribers will receive a message by telephone, email or text message — depending on the person’s preference — a day before a heat wave to warn them of its arrival.

The new service, dubbed “Conseils climat,” which translates to “climate tips,” will be available to all but is aimed at helping more vulnerable groups when temperatures soar.

This includes those aged 65 and over, people with chronic illnesses (diabetes, hypertension, heart, lung or kidney problems, etc.), and children aged five and under (with the system registered through their caretakers).

Extreme heat causes nearly 500 deaths per year in Quebec, report finds

Extreme heat has a major impact on Quebec’s health-care system, according to a report published last summer by the National Institute for Scientific Research (INRS) that shed light on various heat-related mortality and morbidity statistics in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The INRS findings revealed that high temperatures during the months of May to September in Quebec are linked to an estimated 470 deaths, 225 hospitalizations, 36,000 ER visits and 7,200 ambulance trips.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The study said the province’s 811 Info-Santé health line also deals with a surge in calls, reporting an estimated 15,000 heat-related calls during those months.

The report says the burden on the health-care system falls on five per cent of the hottest days from May to September. An estimated 200 deaths, 170 hospitalizations, 6,200 ER visits, 1,500 ambulance trips and 3,300 calls to Info-Santé are due to the heat during that time period.

Extreme heat waves are defined as high temperatures that have a statistically significant effect on health and last at least three consecutive days.

Trending Now

“Knowing that extreme heat will be amplified by climate change, our team hopes that these results will lead to more action to better protect the Quebec population against the effects of heat,” wrote the report’s author, Jérémie Boudreault. Canadian scientists have warned that the country’s future includes longer and more intense summer heat waves, which can also directly impact people’s mental health.

The ministry says it is exploring the possibility of expanding the system to include alerts for other climate-related threats such as smog and high pollen levels.

The service is free and residents can sign up by creating an account online or by calling 1-866-982-7282.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'RM of Lac du Bonnet lifts wildfire evacuation orders'
RM of Lac du Bonnet lifts wildfire evacuation orders

Sponsored content

AdChoices