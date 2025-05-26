Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Crime

Liverpool police respond to reports of car in collision with pedestrians

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted May 26, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
Police officers stand on duty at a cordon at the entrance to Water Street, at the scene of an incident, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP). View image in full screen
Police officers stand on duty at a cordon at the entrance to Water Street, at the scene of an incident, on the sidelines of an open-top bus victory parade for Liverpool's Premier League title win, in Liverpool, north-west England on May 26, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP). Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
Police in the British city of Liverpool say they’re responding after reports of a car colliding with pedestrians in the city centre, an incident the British prime minister called “appalling.”

“We were contacted at just after 18:00 today, following reports a car had been in collision with a number of pedestrians on Water Street,” the statement from Merseyside Police said.

“The car stopped at the scene and a male has been detained. Emergency services are currently on the scene.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked police in a post on the social media platform X.

“The scenes in Liverpool are appalling — my thoughts are with all those injured or affected. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their swift and ongoing response to this shocking incident,” he wrote.

“I’m being kept updated on developments and ask that we give the police the space they need to investigate.”

Further details of the incident are unclear at this time.

The North West Ambulance Service said in a statement it was supporting the response after it received reports of a “road traffic collision.”

It added it is assessing the situation and working with emergency services.

The incident comes as thousands of people lined the streets of the city to celebrate Liverpool’s victory in the recent Premier League, which had last seen a title in 2020 but could not celebrate due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Prior to 2020, the league title last came to the city in 1990.

The collision also came as King Charles III and Queen Camilla landed in Canada for their visit to the country.

More to come…

