Entertainment

Demi Lovato marries Jordan ‘Jutes’ Lutes in California wedding

By Maria Sherman The Associated Press
Posted May 26, 2025 2:38 pm
1 min read
(L-R) Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. View image in full screen
(L-R) Jordan Lutes and Demi Lovato attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. Stefanie Keenan/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair
She’s more than just cool for the summer — Demi Lovato is officially married.

The musician-actor, 32, tied the knot with Canadian singer-songwriter Jordan “Jutes” Lutes, 34, on Sunday in California, as first exclusively reported by Vogue.

The couple met while working on Lovato’s last album, 2022’s Holy Fvck, and dated for nearly two years before Lutes proposed in December 2023. Lutes co-wrote a few of the songs that made Holy Fvck, including Happy Ending, City of Angels, and the pop-punk single, Substance.

Lovato wore a white Vivienne Westwood dress and Lutes wore a Saint Laurent suit.

Messages seeking comment were sent to Lovato’s representatives.

Lovato, a former child star, began her entertainment career on Barney & Friends before becoming a staple of the Disney Channel in the 2000s for her role in the Camp Rock films and as the star of Sonny with a Chance. Beyond her acting, Lovato has long been celebrated for her gifted soprano and has released eight albums.

Lutes, an independent artist whose hybridist music marries elements of emo, pop-punk and trap, was previously signed to Capitol Records.

Prior to her relationship with Lutes, Lovato was engaged to the actor Max Ehrich in 2020. They called off their engagement after two months.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

