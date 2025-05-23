Menu

Education

Lethbridge Polytechnic celebrates 1st convocation since rebrand

By Justin Sibbet Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 6:27 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge Polytechnic celebrates 1st convocation since rebrand'
Lethbridge Polytechnic celebrates 1st convocation since rebrand
Spearheaded by stand-out agriculture graduates, Lethbridge Polytechnic launched itself into a new era with its first convocation since rebranding last year from Lethbridge College. Justin Sibbet reports.
As hats flew into the air and cheers echoed in the room, the next generation of graduates made history as the first class of Lethbridge Polytechnic.

Formerly Lethbridge College, the institution rebranded in 2024 to showcase the programs on offer.

“I think it means that we’re differentiating ourselves a little bit from out past. We’re proud of our past being a community college, but we’ve evolved since and the polytechnic reflects what we do,” said Marco Hilgersom, registrar at Lethbridge Polytechnic.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge College to become polytechnic institution'
Lethbridge College to become polytechnic institution

Those graduating couldn’t help but smile when awarded with their first-of-a-kind diplomas.

“It’s a cool opportunity to be the first convocation class of Lethbridge Polytechnic. I know the polytechnic has a long standing place here in southern Alberta,” said Governor General’s Academic Award recipient, Jaydon Haustein.

He, along with valedictorian Abigayle Terrill, led the way academically this year. Both stand-out students are graduates of the agriculture sciences program.

“It’s a very, almost unique circumstance, to have both the valedictorian and the Governor General’s Award recipient out of the exact same program,” Haustein said.

“I think that’s a great sign for agriculture, I think that means students and especially ag students, are really taking their role seriously.”

Haustein says the days of taking over the family farm straight out of high school are over and higher education is a must.

“By taking our education seriously and trying our best and excelling and really putting our minds towards ‘Okay, how do we make ourselves more efficient or more profitable or use better economic practices and ecological practices, socially acceptable practices?’ It’s really important,” he said.

“There cannot be an uneducated farmer anymore and still make a profit.”

The efforts of these two and the entire graduating class is something the Polytechnic says is encouraging for the future.

“It’s an exciting time for Lethbridge because I think we’re on the cusp of something,” said Hilgersom.

