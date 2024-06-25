Lethbridge College to become a polytechnic institution

Send this page to someone via email

The 67-year evolution of Lethbridge College continues as the province of Alberta announces the school’s redesignation as a polytechnic institution, aiming to provide students with more hands-on, industry-responsive education.

The post-secondary was first established as a community college in 1957 and will officially become Lethbridge Polytechnic on Sept. 3.

Lethbridge College president and CEO Brad Donaldson said as a polytechnic, the school’s programming will continuously change to meet industry demands and ensure students are “job-ready” upon graduation.

“There will be programs that haven’t been offered in the past because they weren’t needed and we’ll look at what the needs are here,” said Donaldson.

“Think about the growing need for artificial intelligence, the technology changes in the agricultural sector, and all the support services around that from child-care to other offerings we will provide.”

Although the official re-designation has been in the works for five years, Lethbridge College board chair Michael Marcotte said the school has been operating as a polytechnic since 2015, and the transition will help eliminate the need for students to travel long distances for post-secondary education.

“We are thinking about the students,” said Marcotte. “We’re thinking about pathways, we’re thinking about the cost of education, and being able to stay home here in southern Alberta.”

According to a release from the province, providing post-secondary close to home is a key factor in supporting economic growth locally.

Alberta is home to four other polytechnic institutes: NAIT in Edmonton, SAIT in Calgary, Red Deer Polytechnic and Northwestern Polytechnic in Fairview and Grande Prairie: the latter two of which made the switch from colleges to polytechnic institutions in 2021.

Lethbridge Polytechnic will continue to offer degrees, diplomas, apprenticeship education, certificates, and an environment for applied research.