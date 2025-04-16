Lethbridge Polytechnic names 1st valedictorian of new era 

Send this page to someone via email

Last fall, Lethbridge College celebrated the final graduating class in its history. Now, the newly rebranded Lethbridge Polytechnic is preparing to graduate its first class of students at its spring convocation next month.

Abigayle (Abby) Terrill will lead the charge. She was announced as the first-ever Lethbridge Polytechnic valedictorian, an honour she says was surprising.

“It’s kind of weird, surreal, but it’s pretty cool.”

She is going to cross the stage with a diploma in Agriculture Sciences, after finishing a major in Animal Science last spring.

“To be the first actual Polytechnic valedictorian, that’s quite an honour and it’s all well-earned,” said Clair Fitzpatrick, an instructor in the Agriculture Science program.

"Abby deserves all the accolades she's getting right now."

Terrill grew up on a ranch near Cardston, Alta., and says she plans to one day return.

“Eventually, I will go back and run the ranch with my mom, but in the meantime I’m trying to figure out my options. I’m debating going to vet school,” said Terrill.

Despite a dream of working on her family ranch, she says receiving an education was a priority.

“I just love animals and it’s good to go to school even if I was going to go back to the ranch, so I thought it was a good option — still close to home so I can help out.”

Plus, the things she learned will serve her well, no matter what career path she may one day take.

“Once a week we would have a two-hour lab for each class where we got to do more hands on things like dissecting and learning more about what’s actually happening inside the animals — practical information,” she said.

For Fitzpatrick, Terrill’s selection as the valedictorian was a no-brainer.

“I think everything Abby did was pretty top notch. I mean, she set the bar really high for herself and other students around her, but I think probably what I noticed the most was just her willingness to help other students.”

Even so, Terrill says the credit should belong, at least partially, to her instructors.

“They were amazing. I could not have asked for better instructors. Clair, I loved his classes and then so many other instructors really have made a memorable impact.”

She will lead the graduating procession on May 23 at the Val Metteotti Gymnasium at Lethbridge Polytechnic.

