Kelowna ER doctors sound alarm over ‘unprecedented’ closure of pediatric ward

Doctors who work in the emergency room (ER) at Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) are in disbelief that the entire pediatric unit will be shutting down for at least six weeks.

“We never imagined a disruption of pediatric services of this magnitude,” said Dr.Jeff Eppler, a longtime KGH ER physician.

“It’s something I never could have envisioned. I mean … it seems almost surreal.”

Eppler told Global News Friday there is a general sense of concern among medical staff at KGH.

“I am speaking on behalf of not only our emergency department, but we all want the general public to know what is happening right now,” Eppler said.

Interior Health (IH) confirmed this week that the 10-bed pediatric ward will shut down for a month and a half, possibly longer starting May 26 due to a significant pediatrician shortage at the hospital.

According to IH, the decision to temporarily close the pediatric unit was necessary to ensure coverage is available for critical services such as high-risk deliveries and the neonatal intensive care unit.

Eppler said the prolonged pediatric disruption will have what he calls a profound impact.

“If we are trying to care for pediatric admitted patients, then that’s going to impair our ability to treat, it will delay care to other patients that come in, because we’re going to be tying up nursing resources. We’ll be tying up beds, tying up physicians.” Eppler said.

IH stated earlier in the week that pediatric patients who need to be admitted to hospital will be transferred to other hospitals across the region and possibly beyond.

Eppler said that is easier said than done.

“That often takes time and often those hospitals are full,” Eppler said. “We actually had four admitted pediatric patients recently during a temporary service disruption in pediatrics and we were unable to transfer any of them to another hospital.”

In an email to Global News on Friday, IH stated, “We appreciate the concerns raised by the KGH emergency department physicians and will continue to support them in getting all pediatric patients the care they need, at KGH or an alternate location.

The statement went on to say, “For pediatric patients requiring a period of hospitalization, the referral of these clients will be coordinated by Kelowna General Hospital with Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Penticton Regional Hospital and BCEHS (B.C. Emergency Health Services) whenever possible.”

“There will be no change to the referral of critically ill/injured pediatric patients. As required, the KGH emergency team will continue to stabilize these patients for transfer to BC Children’s Hospital in Vancouver.”

Despite the concerns being raised by the ER physicians, the doctors are reassuring patients, both young and old, that emergency care will not be compromised during the disruption.

“Emergency physicians, we’re all trained in providing emergency care to everyone, including pediatrics,” Eppler said. “So we have expertise in diagnosing and treating sick children but what we are not, what we should not be expected to do, is provide ongoing care to those patients.”

The closure of the pediatric unit takes effect on Monday.

It’s not known when exactly it will reopen.