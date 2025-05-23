Surrey plans to build 10,000-seat arena and entertainment district

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Surrey will be home to a new 10,000-seat arena and entertainment district, if all goes according to plan.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke confirmed during her State of the City address that city councillors are working towards a plan to build the new arena.

The city will be searching for a development advisor in the next few weeks to help guide the project and expect to select an operating partner later this year, Locke said.

Work on the site is targeted to begin in 2027 and will also include roughly 100,000 square feet of retail and office space and a hotel with conference facilities.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This will become a place for families to enjoy the best sporting and entertainment venues right here in the city of Surrey,” Locke said.

Story continues below advertisement

1:16 Surrey council breaks ground on new Cloverdale sports facility

Locke did not say if a dollar figure had been attached to the project yet.

“If Surrey wants to move forward they need to be accountable with taxpayer money,” said Carson Binda with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“That means proactively releasing things like contracts, proactively and in a timely fashion releasing cost estimates and all the other contracts surrounding this stadium.”

City council will also have to approve the project before it can move forward.