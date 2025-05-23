Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Surrey plans to build 10,000-seat arena and entertainment district

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 6:05 pm
1 min read
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke speaks with Global News about the city's pending police transition decision on Mon. May 16, 2023. Locke has committed to keeping the RCMP, but said her staff still haven't reviewed a provincial report outlining a recommendation for bringing back the Surrey Police Service as the police force of jurisdiction. View image in full screen
Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke speaks with Global News in this file photo. Locke gave her State of the City address on Thursday, May 22. Allan Coen/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Surrey will be home to a new 10,000-seat arena and entertainment district, if all goes according to plan.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke confirmed during her State of the City address that city councillors are working towards a plan to build the new arena.

The city will be searching for a development advisor in the next few weeks to help guide the project and expect to select an operating partner later this year, Locke said.

Work on the site is targeted to begin in 2027 and will also include roughly 100,000 square feet of retail and office space and a hotel with conference facilities.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This will become a place for families to enjoy the best sporting and entertainment venues right here in the city of Surrey,” Locke said.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey council breaks ground on new Cloverdale sports facility'
Surrey council breaks ground on new Cloverdale sports facility
Trending Now

Locke did not say if a dollar figure had been attached to the project yet.

“If Surrey wants to move forward they need to be accountable with taxpayer money,” said Carson Binda with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

“That means proactively releasing things like contracts, proactively and in a timely fashion releasing cost estimates and all the other contracts surrounding this stadium.”

City council will also have to approve the project before it can move forward.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices