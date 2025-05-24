‘They’re not coming’: N.B. border town says fewer U.S. visitors making big impact

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic at the New Brunswick-Maine border is down 38 per cent, and for businesses that rely on traffic from south of the border, it’s been a real struggle.

In the town of St. Stephen, N.B., the stream of cross-border shoppers from Maine has slowed down to a trickle.

“They used to come over every Friday, Saturday, they’d do their shopping, groceries over here and everything. And they’re not coming here now,” said Cathy Sears, who runs King St. Take Out.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“We had to bump up our prices and we have to close two days a week because of no sales.”

The town’s mayor, Allan MacEachern, says efforts are underway within the National Border Mayors’ Alliance to secure tariff relief or government grants, but results have been slow to come.

“We’re totally reliant on the movement of people and products and being a border community, that’s exactly what we are. So, we need that traffic,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite cross-border tensions, one local bakery reports rising sales — up 15 per cent. The Fat Pie’s owner, Mike Porcelli, credits a renewed focus on Canadian-made products and increased loyalty.

“Business has not really dropped, it’s kind of increased and there’s been kind of an influx of Americans who just across the border come here every day and a lot of them actually apologize for this whole tariff thing,” he said.

“They claim it wasn’t their fault, they claim they didn’t vote for that. They’ve been extremely nice about it.”

For more on this story, watch the story above.