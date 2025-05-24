Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘They’re not coming’: N.B. border town says fewer U.S. visitors making big impact

By Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla Global News
Posted May 24, 2025 5:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Traffic at New Brunswick-Maine border down 38 per cent'
Traffic at New Brunswick-Maine border down 38 per cent
WATCH: Traffic at the New Brunswick-Maine border is down 38 per cent, and in Saint Stephen, that’s being felt in the tills of local businesses. Some say it’s a constant struggle, while others are finding ways to adapt. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Traffic at the New Brunswick-Maine border is down 38 per cent, and for businesses that rely on traffic from south of the border, it’s been a real struggle.

In the town of St. Stephen, N.B., the stream of cross-border shoppers from Maine has slowed down to a trickle.

“They used to come over every Friday, Saturday, they’d do their shopping, groceries over here and everything. And they’re not coming here now,” said Cathy Sears, who runs King St. Take Out.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We had to bump up our prices and we have to close two days a week because of no sales.”

The town’s mayor, Allan MacEachern, says efforts are underway within the National Border Mayors’ Alliance to secure tariff relief or government grants, but results have been slow to come.

“We’re totally reliant on the movement of people and products and being a border community, that’s exactly what we are. So, we need that traffic,” he said.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Despite cross-border tensions, one local bakery reports rising sales — up 15 per cent. The Fat Pie’s owner, Mike Porcelli, credits a renewed focus on Canadian-made products and increased loyalty.

“Business has not really dropped, it’s kind of increased and there’s been kind of an influx of Americans who just across the border come here every day and a lot of them actually apologize for this whole tariff thing,” he said.

“They claim it wasn’t their fault, they claim they didn’t vote for that. They’ve been extremely nice about it.”

For more on this story, watch the story above. 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices