Education

Manitoba early childhood educators to see pay boost thanks to federal, provincial funding

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 3:35 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba Legislative Building. View image in full screen
The Manitoba Legislative Building. Sam Thompson / Global News
Early childhood educators in Manitoba will see a big boost on their paycheques thanks to new money from both the provincial and federal governments.

Manitoba’s education minister, Tracy Schmidt, announced an expansion of the wage scale for early childhood educators, with some seeing as much as a $5-an-hour increase.

Schmidt said Friday that the province understands the value of childcare to Manitobans.

“Whether it’s here in Winnipeg, in rural Manitoba, in Northern Manitoba… our government is investing in the child care Manitoba families rely on,” Schmidt said.

“Investing in wages is essential to our recruitment and retention strategy, as we continue to expand and build new child care facilities right across our great province.

“Early childhood educators are the foundation of a humming and productive economy. Because of their work, parents across Manitoba can go to school or build careers that power our province.”

The province and feds are also pledging more than $60 million in funding to help licensed child care facilities cover the costs of the wage increase.

Jodie Kehl, executive director of the Manitoba Child Care Association, says it’s a move that is a long time coming.

Trending Now

“ECEs, we know, are an essential foundation which will develop a high-quality and sustainable system for Manitoba children and families,” Kehl said.

“A competitively and fairly-compensated early learning and child care workforce will both stabilize and support our current sector and will position Manitoba to create further expansion in new spaces.”

Click to play video: 'Feds, province launch child abuse prevention training for Manitoba educators'
Feds, province launch child abuse prevention training for Manitoba educators
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

