Billy Joel cancels all tour dates after brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel has cancelled his upcoming concerts, revealing that he’s dealing with a brain disorder.

On Friday, the Piano Man singer, 76, announced he was recently been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) and is currently undergoing treatment.

A statement, shared to Joel’s social media accounts, said the condition has been “exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.”

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement said. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, NPH is the result of excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulating in the brain’s ventricles, leading to cognitive issues, difficulty walking and loss of bladder control. It is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease.

The disorder primarily affects people in their 60s and 70s.

Joel was in the midst of a U.S. tour, accompanied by Sting, Stevie Nicks and Rod Stewart. He was scheduled to perform in Toronto next March, but the show is now cancelled.

Ticketholders will automatically be refunded, the singer’s statement says.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.