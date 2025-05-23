Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Billy Joel cancels all tour dates after brain disorder diagnosis

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted May 23, 2025 1:26 pm
1 min read
Billy Joel View image in full screen
FILE - Billy Joel performs in concert at Madison Square Garden on May 27, 2016 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Billy Joel has cancelled his upcoming concerts, revealing that he’s dealing with a brain disorder.

On Friday, the Piano Man singer, 76, announced he was recently been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH) and is currently undergoing treatment.

A statement, shared to Joel’s social media accounts, said the condition has been “exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period,” the statement said. “Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritizing his health.”

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, NPH is the result of excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulating in the brain’s ventricles, leading to cognitive issues, difficulty walking and loss of bladder control. It is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease or Alzheimer’s disease.

The disorder primarily affects people in their 60s and 70s.

Joel was in the midst of a U.S. tour, accompanied by Sting, Stevie Nicks and Rod Stewart. He was scheduled to perform in Toronto next March, but the show is now cancelled.

Ticketholders will automatically be refunded, the singer’s statement says.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices