N.B. announces 3-member panel who will review future of debt-laden power utility

Send this page to someone via email

The New Brunswick government has announced a three-person team who will lead a review of the province’s debt-laden public power utility.

The members are Michael Bernstein, who has worked in the Canadian power and utilities sector; Anne E. Bertrand, the province’s former information and privacy commissioner; and Duncan Hawthorne, an expert on utilities.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a news release, the province says the review first announced in April will include the utility’s financial sustainability and its attractiveness to investors.

Premier Susan Holt has said the status quo is not acceptable at NB Power, which is struggling with a $5-billion debt and rates that have increased more than 20 per cent in two years.

Holt has refused to speculate on whether a sale of the utility would be part of the review.

Final recommendations from the review panel are expected by the end of March 2026.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.