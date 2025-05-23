Menu

Video link
Headline link
Canada

N.B. announces 3-member panel who will review future of debt-laden power utility

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 10:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick announces comprehensive review of NB Power'
New Brunswick announces comprehensive review of NB Power
New Brunswick announces comprehensive review of NB Power – Apr 14, 2025
The New Brunswick government has announced a three-person team who will lead a review of the province’s debt-laden public power utility.

The members are Michael Bernstein, who has worked in the Canadian power and utilities sector; Anne E. Bertrand, the province’s former information and privacy commissioner; and Duncan Hawthorne, an expert on utilities.

In a news release, the province says the review first announced in April will include the utility’s financial sustainability and its attractiveness to investors.

Premier Susan Holt has said the status quo is not acceptable at NB Power, which is struggling with a $5-billion debt and rates that have increased more than 20 per cent in two years.

Holt has refused to speculate on whether a sale of the utility would be part of the review.

Final recommendations from the review panel are expected by the end of March 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

