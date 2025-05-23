Menu

Crime

Alleged luxury car fraud ring that targeted dealerships in 5 provinces dismantled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 23, 2025 6:52 am
1 min read
A Quebec provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
A Quebec provincial police shoulder patch is seen in Montreal, Sept. 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. SDV
Quebec provincial police say they’ve arrested three people in connection with a luxury car fraud ring across five provinces.

They say 22 car dealerships in Ontario, Quebec, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia were defrauded of more than $3.3 million between 2022 and 2023.

In a news release, police say the suspects obtained vehicles worth $126,500 on average using counterfeit documents, including IDs, credit reports, cheques and pay stubs to purchase the cars.

Once in possession of the luxury vehicles, the suspects would then allegedly export them overseas.

Police say the cell originated in Mascouche, Que., a suburb north of Montreal, and that two of the vehicles were recovered during the investigation.

Three men — a 47-year-old from Mascouche, a 62-year-old from Montreal, and a 61-year-old currently detained in Ontario — were arrested and will appear in court in Joliette, Que., in mid-July.

Police say they are still looking for a 42-year-old man, also from Mascouche, connected to the case.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

