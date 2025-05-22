SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Lethbridge small business anxious about possible Canada Post strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2025 6:58 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Some businesses are already ditching Canada Post as strike looms'
Some businesses are already ditching Canada Post as strike looms
WATCH: Small business owners tell Global News they’re already making alternate arrangements as the clock ticks closer to the midnight strike deadline that would disrupt Canada Post service across the country. As Anne Gaviola reports, there are no new talks scheduled between the Crown Corporation and the union representing about 55,000 workers and both sides seem to be at an impasse.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The manager of an Alberta clothing store says small businesses are feeling anxious as a strike deadline nears for thousands of Canada Post workers.

Erin Primrose says she has been frantically preparing to send out shipments from Thelma & Thistle in Lethbridge using alternative delivery services.

Click to play video: 'Canada Post strike deadline looms'
Canada Post strike deadline looms

About 55, 000 members of the Canadian Union Of Postal Workers are set to go on strike shortly after midnight.

Story continues below advertisement

The union says the latest wage increase offer from the postal service falls short.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada Post says it’s already seeing mail volumes decline and is pushing for an urgent resolution.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, says many business owners already struggling with uncertain times are stressed about the possible labour disruption.

The CFIB said 79 per cent of  small business owners rely on Canada Post services to do business and estimates last year’s postal strike, that happened just ahead of the holiday shopping season, cost small businesses over $1 billion in lost revenue and sales.

With files from Global News.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge food banks adapting to uncertain Canada Post future'
Lethbridge food banks adapting to uncertain Canada Post future
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices