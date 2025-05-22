Lethbridge small business anxious about possible Canada Post strike

Send this page to someone via email

The manager of an Alberta clothing store says small businesses are feeling anxious as a strike deadline nears for thousands of Canada Post workers.

Erin Primrose says she has been frantically preparing to send out shipments from Thelma & Thistle in Lethbridge using alternative delivery services.

About 55, 000 members of the Canadian Union Of Postal Workers are set to go on strike shortly after midnight.

The union says the latest wage increase offer from the postal service falls short.

Canada Post says it’s already seeing mail volumes decline and is pushing for an urgent resolution.

Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses, says many business owners already struggling with uncertain times are stressed about the possible labour disruption.

The CFIB said 79 per cent of small business owners rely on Canada Post services to do business and estimates last year’s postal strike, that happened just ahead of the holiday shopping season, cost small businesses over $1 billion in lost revenue and sales.

With files from Global News.