Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

What to do if you come across a loose or aggressive animal

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 7:25 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What to do if you come across a loose or aggressive animal'
What to do if you come across a loose or aggressive animal
What to do if you come across a loose or aggressive animal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A recent dog attack in Saskatoon, which resulted in a woman losing her beloved pet, has others wondering how to respond in a potentially dangerous situation.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Others are wondering the best course of action when they find a loose animal.

Trending Now

In the video above, Global’s Nicole Healey share some tips of what you can do if you come across a loose or aggressive animal in the city.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices