Randall Hopley re-arrested hours after release from Mission, B.C prison

Notorious sex offender Randall Hopley has been re-arrested shortly after he obtained statutory release from prison.

Hopley was released on Thursday morning from Mission Institution and was directed to reside at a halfway house in Vancouver.

Police said he refused the directions of his parole officer and left the halfway house.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued, and Hopley was arrested by Vancouver police on Thursday afternoon.

He remains in custody, police said.

This is not the first time Hopley has left his halfway house.

Hopley was charged in 2024 after disappearing from his halfway house in November 2023.

He went missing for 10 days in 2023, and the convicted sex offender cut off his ankle monitoring device before he fled the facility.

He was sentenced to spend another 18 months in jail.

In 2024, Hopley pleaded guilty to failing to attend court, breaking a long-term supervision order by being in the presence of children under 16 and failing or refusing to comply with a long-term supervision order by failing to reside at a community residential facility on April 26, 2023.

Hopley is known for abducting a three-year-old boy from a southeastern B.C. home in 2011.

The 59-year-old made international headlines in September 2011 after he kidnapped the child from his Sparwood home, triggering an Amber Alert and a Canada-wide search.