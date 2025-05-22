Menu

Crime

B.C.’s ‘Paper Bag Rapist’ denied parole again

By Jordan Armstrong & Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Paper bag rapist’ denied parole again'
‘Paper bag rapist’ denied parole again
The man who sexually assaulted as many as 140 women and children across the Lower Mainland during the 1970s and 80s has been denied parole again. Jordan Armstrong reports.
The man who sexually assaulted as many as 140 women and children across the Lower Mainland during the 1970s and 1980s has been denied parole again.

John Horace Oughton is known as the “Paper Bag Rapist” as he assaulted his victims while wearing theatre makeup, or a paper bag.

He was convicted in 1987 of two counts of rape, six counts of indecent assault and six counts of sexual assault with a weapon in B.C.

Oughton is serving his sentence in the federal medium-security Bowden Institution in Alberta.

Last month he applied for day and full parole and both were rejected.

In its decision, the parole board stated: “You have poor behaviour in the institution and past programs/interventions have proved futile.”

“You remain an untreated sex offender … Releasing you in these conditions would jeopardize public safety.”

Two years ago, Oughton claimed he was dying of heart disease, but there is no mention of terminal illness in the documents from his latest hearing.

