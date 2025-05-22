Menu

Traffic

Stonewall man, 18, killed in highway crash with semi, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
An 18-year-old Stonewall man is dead after a crash with a semi on Highway 8, Manitoba RCMP say.

Officers were called to the scene in the RM of St. Andrews, at the intersection of Highway 8 and Highway 67, shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, where they learned the southbound semi collided with an SUV headed west as it crossed the intersection.

The SUV’s driver was declared dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi, a 43-year-old from Winnipeg, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist.

