Entertainment

Lenny Kravitz joining big name acts coming to Halifax this summer

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 9:17 am
1 min read
Rocker Lenny Kravitz will headline night two of Halifax Music Fest this summer. View image in full screen
Rocker Lenny Kravitz will headline night two of Halifax Music Fest this summer. Provided/Sonic Concerts
Grammy-award winning musician Lenny Kravitz will be headlining the second day of a Halifax outdoor music festival this summer, joining other big name acts like Nickelback and The Killers.

Halifax Music Fest, which runs June 27 to 29, will be set up at Garrison Grounds at Citadel Hill — in the heart of downtown Halifax.

The president of Sonic Concerts, which is putting the festival on alongside Mighty Quinton Concerts, said it’s been a long-awaited announcement.

“There’s been a lot of buzz about the festival, and we’re grateful to everyone for sticking with us while we finalized plans,” Louis Thomas said in a statement.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing Halifax light up with music, and we’re proud to be welcoming both artists and fans to our vibrant city.”

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

In addition to Lenny Kravtiz, the line-up for June 28 includes Canadian pop-rock singer Amanda Marshall and Canadian song-songwriter Terra Lightfoot.

As previously announced, June 27’s line-up includes Nickelback, The Glorious Sons, Big Wreck, and Tenille Townes. June 29 will see The Killers, Alvvays, Lights, and Said The Whale take the stage.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

