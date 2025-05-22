2 charged in death of child in Ontario’s Muskoka Region

Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago.
Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about a child who had suffered “significant injuries.”
They say the child died in hospital two days later.
A 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
A 33-year-old from Gravenhurst was also arrested and charged with failing to provide necessaries of life.
OPP are continuing to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.
