Canada

2 charged in death of child in Ontario’s Muskoka Region

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 22, 2025 6:15 am
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Two people have been arrested in the death of a child in Ontario more than two years ago.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to a call in the town of Gravenhurst on Jan. 5, 2023, about a child who had suffered “significant injuries.”

They say the child died in hospital two days later.

A 24-year-old from Brampton, Ont., has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

A 33-year-old from Gravenhurst was also arrested and charged with failing to provide necessaries of life.

OPP are continuing to investigate along with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

