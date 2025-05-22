SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Uncertainty continues in Saskatchewan around U.S. tariff impact

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted May 22, 2025 10:44 am
1 min read
Uncertainty continues in Sask. around U.S. tariff impact
Although the 25 per cent automotive tariff was imposed at the start of April, one Regina auto repair shop hasn't seen much of a change in prices, but the uncertainty continues.
The tariffs imposed by the United States continue to be a big concern for many Saskatchewan industries.

At the start of April, the 25 per cent automobile tariff came into effect but prices for auto parts have stayed almost the same, according to one car repair shop in Regina.

However, some industry and province officials say that could change.

Katherine Ludwig has the full details in the video above.

