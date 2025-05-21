Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Chignecto Isthmus case waste of Nova Scotia Court of Appeal’s time: federal lawyer

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2025 4:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Who will pay for Chignecto Isthmus project?'
Who will pay for Chignecto Isthmus project?
Who will pay for the project to protect the Chignecto Isthmus? That was the main topic of conversation during New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt’s first meeting with the Prime Minister. But as Silas Brown reports, an official agreement remains elusive. – Nov 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A federal lawyer says Nova Scotia and New Brunswick’s legal attempt to determine who has jurisdictional responsibility for the infrastructure on the Chignecto Isthmus is a “waste and abuse” of the court’s time.

Lawyer Lori Ward told the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal that the issue before it is actually a “pressure tactic” to be used as “ammunition in the political arena.”

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Ward points out that even if it’s decided that Ottawa has sole jurisdiction over the low-lying, narrow strip of land that connects the two provinces, it would have no obligation to fund projects aimed at preventing catastrophic flooding.

She says the federal government has already committed to fund half of the estimated $650 million needed to upgrade centuries-old dikes that protect the area.

Trending Now

The provinces maintain it’s Ottawa’s responsibility to protect rail, power and communication lines as well as inter-provincial trade from climate-change impacts, but federal lawyer Jan Jensen argued that this does not require Canada to protect the dikes.

Story continues below advertisement

The court has reserved its decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices