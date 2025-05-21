Canada summons Israel’s ambassador after diplomats fired at in West Bank

Send this page to someone via email

Canada is summoning Israel’s ambassador after the Israeli Defence Forces fired shots in the vicinity of a diplomatic delegation in the West Bank that included four Canadians, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday.

The IDF says no one was injured in the incident.

“Relieved to know our team is safe,” Anand said in a post on X.

“I have asked my officials to summon Israel’s Ambassador to convey Canada’s serious concerns. We expect a full investigation and accountability.”

In a statement, an IDF spokesperson said the diplomatic group touring the city of Jenin “deviated” from its approved route and soldiers fired warning shots to get it to move away from an area they were not permitted to visit.

The IDF said it launched an inquiry into what happened and will speak with the affected diplomats to update them on its findings.

Jean-Noël Barrot, France’s foreign minister, said in a social media post the situation is unacceptable and Israel’s ambassador to France has been summoned to explain it.

Italian Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani said he is also calling on the Israeli ambassador in Italy to explain the incident.

In a joint statement issued earlier this week, Prime Minister Mark Carney, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron threatened to impose “targeted sanctions” on Israel in response to its renewed military offensive in Gaza and the “wholly inadequate” amount of food aid allowed into the enclave.

The letter also stated the leaders’ opposition to “any attempt” to expand Israeli settlement in the West Bank.

In a social media post late Monday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the three leaders of “offering a huge prize” to Hamas with their joint statement.

Hamas, which is listed as a terrorist entity in Canada, welcomed the letter in an online statement Tuesday, calling it “a significant step in the right direction.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said on X this week that Hamas’ statement shows Canada must take the opposite of its current approach to the conflict.

“Threatening Israel with sanctions and ‘further concrete actions’ while a terrorist group on their borders holds their citizens hostage and refuses to stop attacking Israel is wrong,” he said.

On Tuesday, the U.K. issued sanctions against what it called three individuals, two “illegal settler outposts” and two organizations “supporting violence against Palestinian communities” in the West Bank.

Canada has sanctioned people and individuals for extremist settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank in the past. The most recent round of sanctions was announced in September of last year.

—With files from the Canadian Press