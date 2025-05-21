Menu

Crime

Richmond, B.C. youth arrested in BCLC PlayNow cyberattack

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 4:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada in top three nations experiencing cyberattacks in 2024: report'
Canada in top three nations experiencing cyberattacks in 2024: report
RELATED: A leader in cybersecurity is hosting a major international event for cybersecurity professionals in Montreal. It comes on the heels of Fortinet's new Global Threat Landscape that shows Canada was in the top three nations experiencing cyberattacks in 2024. Fortinet's Global VP of threat intelligence Derek Manky joins Global News Morning’s host Laura Casella with more – May 13, 2025
Richmond RCMP say a “youth suspect” has been arrested for allegedly participating in a cyberattack on the B.C. Lottery Corporation’s (BCLC) PlayNow iGaming website.

The BCLC first detected the attack last July, when it noticed a suspiciously high volume of traffic on the site.

The Crown corporation’s cybersecurity team later determined it was facing a “credential stuffing” attack, in which a malicious actor try to get into users’ accounts with email and password combinations hacked or stolen from other websites.

That prompted the BCLC to issue a notice to users urging them to change their passwords.

Up to 250,000 attempts were made to gain access to a “small percentage” of user accounts, Richmond RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'Canadian agencies ill-equipped to tackle growing cybercrime threat, auditor general finds'
Canadian agencies ill-equipped to tackle growing cybercrime threat, auditor general finds
The Richmond RCMP’s Economic Crime Unit was tasked to probe the attack, and ultimately identified a suspect in Richmond, who they believe was “responsible for some of the compromised accounts, and allegedly purchased stolen login information from a social media platform,” police said in a media release.

Mounties arrested the suspect on Feb. 28. Police have not disclosed their age.

“Based on all situational factors and in consultation with BCLC, Richmond RCMP have elected to proceed with the restorative justice program under the Youth Criminal Justice Act for the offences which were attributed to the youth,” the RCMP said.

Restorative justice refers to a voluntary process that aims to repair the harm caused by an offender rather than simply punishing them, and can involve a variety of forms including apologies, restitution, community service or counselling.

