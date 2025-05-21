Police charge Ontario man for not wearing life jacket on paddle board

Send this page to someone via email

As Ontarians kicked off the 2025 summer over the Victoria Day weekend, a 28-year-old man from Windsor was given a stern reminder from police about boat safety.

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County say they charged a man who was paddleboarding on the Detroit River on Saturday afternoon as he was not wearing a life jacket while travelling on the river near Lasalle.

Police say the official charge was “operating human-powered pleasure craft without personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.”

In a release, police noted that a personal flotation device is required when someone is operating a stand-up paddleboard in Canada.

In many cases, paddleboarders will wear a leash which keeps them attached to the board but police say that is not a substitute for a life jacket or a PFD.

“Like any activity in any environment, make sure you “know before you go” and that you match your adventure with your ability level and the conditions that day. Make sure that you have the right equipment to have fun safely,” the OPP release warned.