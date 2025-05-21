Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Ontario man for not wearing life jacket on paddle board

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 4:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Boating Safety Tips'
Boating Safety Tips
Boating Safety Tips – Jun 13, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As Ontarians kicked off the 2025 summer over the Victoria Day weekend, a 28-year-old man from Windsor was given a stern reminder from police about boat safety.

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County say they charged a man who was paddleboarding on the Detroit River on Saturday afternoon as he was not wearing a life jacket while travelling on the river near Lasalle.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say the official charge was “operating human-powered pleasure craft without personal flotation device or lifejacket of appropriate size for each person on board.”

In a release, police noted that a personal flotation device is required when someone is operating a stand-up paddleboard in Canada.

Trending Now

In many cases, paddleboarders will wear a leash which keeps them attached to the board but police say that is not a substitute for a life jacket or a PFD.

Story continues below advertisement

“Like any activity in any environment, make sure you “know before you go” and that you match your adventure with your ability level and the conditions that day. Make sure that you have the right equipment to have fun safely,” the OPP release warned.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices