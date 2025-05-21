2 Nova Scotia fishers seriously assaulted, RCMP probing as possible hate crime

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the Halifax area say a man and a youth have been charged in connection with a serious assault of two fishers — one of whom was left with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the assault near Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage on May 4.

According to RCMP, officers found two people with serious injuries, and arrested two others.

“Police also seized several items used as weapons in this assault, including fishing hooks and a metal pipe,” RCMP noted.

The victims — who had been fishing for gaspereau at the time — were taken to hospital by ambulance. One of the victim’s injuries were described as life-threatening.

RCMP said the youth has since appeared in court and remains in custody while facing four charges, including aggravated assault.

The 39-year-old man from Cow Bay, who was also arrested, was later released on conditions and will appear in court in June to face a charge of assault.

“This incident is still under investigation. Police are aware of allegations that this was a hate-motivated crime or hate-motivated incident based on information provided by witnesses,” RCMP said.

Police noted that it takes hate-motivated incidents seriously and may follow up with “further charges as is necessary” as the investigation progresses.