Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 Nova Scotia fishers seriously assaulted, RCMP probing as possible hate crime

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 3:22 pm
1 min read
RCMP said there are allegations this was a hate-motivated crime based on information provided by witnesses, and that more charges may be laid as the investigation continues. View image in full screen
RCMP said there are allegations this was a hate-motivated crime based on information provided by witnesses, and that more charges may be laid as the investigation continues. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in the Halifax area say a man and a youth have been charged in connection with a serious assault of two fishers — one of whom was left with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to the assault near Cow Bay Road in Eastern Passage on May 4.

According to RCMP, officers found two people with serious injuries, and arrested two others.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Police also seized several items used as weapons in this assault, including fishing hooks and a metal pipe,” RCMP noted.

The victims — who had been fishing for gaspereau at the time — were taken to hospital by ambulance. One of the victim’s injuries were described as life-threatening.

RCMP said the youth has since appeared in court and remains in custody while facing four charges, including aggravated assault.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The 39-year-old man from Cow Bay, who was also arrested, was later released on conditions and will appear in court in June to face a charge of assault.

“This incident is still under investigation. Police are aware of allegations that this was a hate-motivated crime or hate-motivated incident based on information provided by witnesses,” RCMP said.

Police noted that it takes hate-motivated incidents seriously and may follow up with “further charges as is necessary” as the investigation progresses.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices