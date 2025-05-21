Ontario PC caucus member opposed to government’s landfill plan in Dresden

Send this page to someone via email

A southwestern Ontario member of Premier Doug Ford‘s caucus is speaking out against his government’s decision to cancel an environmental assessment for a landfill expansion in his riding.

Steve Pinsonneault, who was elected last year in a byelection in Lambton-Kent-Middlesex, posted a video to Facebook saying he is angry and frustrated.

He says that during his byelection campaign he promised to work to get an environmental assessment for the site and the government ordered one last year, but now it is backtracking, revoking that requirement within an omnibus bill before the legislature.

The premier’s office and environment minister say it’s necessary to move the project forward quickly to ensure the long-term stability of a waste system that is nearing its capacity.

The proposed 30-fold expansion of a dormant landfill north of the rural farming community of Dresden in Chatham-Kent has spawned local backlash and concerns about possible ecological effects.

Pinsonneault says in the video that he has spoken to Premier Doug Ford and cabinet ministers about residents’ concerns, but he is only one of 80 people within the PC caucus and however he votes on the bill won’t change the outcome.