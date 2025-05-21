Car from fatal hit-and-run 40 years ago ‘may still be somewhere,’ RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Pictou County, N.S. believe a vehicle involved in a fatal 1985 hit-and-run may still be somewhere in Nova Scotia — and they’re hoping new technology, and a public appeal will finally bring answers.

Anthony Gerard Burke, 29, was killed after being struck by a car on Wellington Street in Pictou, N.S. on March 27, 1985. The driver fled and was never identified.

Burke had been at a gathering with friends at a home on Wellington Street but left the residence after an altercation in the home.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP said moments later, Burke was struck by a vehicle.

A passing motorist witnessed the incident and attended to Burke, who died from his injuries at the roadside, according to RCMP.

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue car, possibly an AMC Gremlin.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have reason to believe the car may still be somewhere in the province,” said Cst. Daniel Ronaghan with the Pictou County RCMP.

“We’re re-testing exhibits we seized at the time using the modern technology available to us now.

The RCMP has released a video telling Burke’s story, hoping it will lead someone to come forward with information.

Burke’s daughter, Shauna Collier, said in the RCMP video she hopes speaking out will prompt someone to break their silence.

“For 40 years I’ve lived with unanswered questions. His life mattered,” she said.