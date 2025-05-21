Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Car from fatal hit-and-run 40 years ago ‘may still be somewhere,’ RCMP say

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 21, 2025 2:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP releases video in bid to solve 1985 fatal hit-and-run in Nova Scotia'
RCMP releases video in bid to solve 1985 fatal hit-and-run in Nova Scotia
The Pictou County District RCMP renewed its appeal for information to solve a 40-year-old fatal hit-and-run in Nova Scotia. On March 27, 1985, 29-year-old Anthony (Tony) Burke was killed by a car in Pictou after leaving a gathering. Witnesses described the car as a blue AMC Gremlin and investigators believe the car may still be in the province, releasing a new video in hopes of generating leads.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Pictou County, N.S. believe a vehicle involved in a fatal 1985 hit-and-run may still be somewhere in Nova Scotia — and they’re hoping new technology, and a public appeal will finally bring answers.

Anthony Gerard Burke, 29, was killed after being struck by a car on Wellington Street in Pictou, N.S. on March 27, 1985. The driver fled and was never identified.

Burke had been at a gathering with friends at a home on Wellington Street but left the residence after an altercation in the home.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

RCMP said moments later, Burke was struck by a vehicle.

A passing motorist witnessed the incident and attended to Burke, who died from his injuries at the roadside, according to RCMP.

The suspect vehicle was described as a blue car, possibly an AMC Gremlin.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have reason to believe the car may still be somewhere in the province,” said Cst. Daniel Ronaghan with the Pictou County RCMP.

Trending Now

“We’re re-testing exhibits we seized at the time using the modern technology available to us now.

The RCMP has released a video telling Burke’s story, hoping it will lead someone to come forward with information.

Burke’s daughter, Shauna Collier, said in the RCMP video she hopes speaking out will prompt someone to break their silence.

“For 40 years I’ve lived with unanswered questions. His life mattered,” she said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices