Canadian Golf Hall of Fame inductee opens indoor development centre

A new indoor golf development centre has opened up in Montreal and it’s being dubbed as one-of-a-kind in the country.
After playing golf for decades, Lisa Meldrum, a Canadian Golf Hall of Fame inductee, co-founded the centre in hopes of inspiring more females to join the sport and to teach the younger generation.
“For the youngsters, there’s not a lot of spaces where they can go and learn the game, so my goal here — and our goal as a team — is to make sure everybody has access and an opportunity to learn in the game,” Meldrum said.
Total Golf Performance offers cutting-edge technology, dedicated training spaces and personalized coaching.
The centre is aimed at offering both traditional golf and innovation to help players improve their skills.
It has space for up to 125 members, but it also offers private lessons for players of all ages.
Meldrum says the goal is to attract, inspire and develop more players.
