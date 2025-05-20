Week of action launched by Montreal housing groups to highlight rental crisis

With Quebec’s moving day approaching on July 1st, housing groups in Montreal are launching what they call a week of action across the city to highlight the ongoing rental crisis.
The groups launched the protests on Monday by temporarily occupying a property in the city’s Parc Extension neighbourhood.
They say the city bought the property in 2020 with the promise of building social housing — but it has been sitting empty ever since.
They say they plan to occupy sites they say are missed opportunities to build housing for vulnerable communities.
Advocates say there’s a huge backlog of delayed projects, and they think pressure tactics are needed against the Quebec government.
For the full story, watch the video above.
