Canada

Week of action launched by Montreal housing groups to highlight rental crisis

By Phil Carpenter Global News
Posted May 20, 2025 1:10 pm
1 min read
Week of action launched by Montreal housing groups to highlight rental crisis
With Quebec’s moving day approaching on July 1st, housing groups in Montreal are launching what they call a week of action across the city to highlight the ongoing rental crisis.

The groups launched the protests on Monday by temporarily occupying a property in the city’s Parc Extension neighbourhood.

They say the city bought the property in 2020 with the promise of building social housing — but it has been sitting empty ever since.

They say they plan to occupy sites they say are missed opportunities to build housing for vulnerable communities.

Advocates say there’s a huge backlog of delayed projects, and they think pressure tactics are needed against the Quebec government.

For the full story, watch the video above.

