Week of action launched by Montreal housing groups to highlight rental crisis

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

With Quebec’s moving day approaching on July 1st, housing groups in Montreal are launching what they call a week of action across the city to highlight the ongoing rental crisis.

The groups launched the protests on Monday by temporarily occupying a property in the city’s Parc Extension neighbourhood.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say the city bought the property in 2020 with the promise of building social housing — but it has been sitting empty ever since.

They say they plan to occupy sites they say are missed opportunities to build housing for vulnerable communities.

Advocates say there’s a huge backlog of delayed projects, and they think pressure tactics are needed against the Quebec government.

For the full story, watch the video above.