Video link
Headline link
Canada

Majority of Quebecers want the province to end carbon pricing, survey says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 1:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta cancels industrial carbon price increase'
Alberta cancels industrial carbon price increase
Related: Alberta cancels industrial carbon price increase – May 12, 2025
A new Léger poll says more than half of Quebecers want the province to abolish its price on carbon.

Quebec has had some of the highest gas prices in the country since Prime Minister Mark Carney scrapped the federal consumer price on carbon in April.

The province has maintained its own cap-and-trade carbon pricing system, which adds about 10 cents per litre to the price of gasoline.

Statistics Canada said this morning that lower gas prices drove inflation down across all provinces except Quebec.

The new survey also says 55 per cent of Quebecers support building a pipeline across the province to transport oil or gas from Western Canada to international markets.

Quebec Premier François Legault has said there’s more openness to pipelines in the province since U.S. President Donald Trump began his tariff war.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

