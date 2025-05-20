SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Mitch Marner mum on Maple Leafs future

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted May 20, 2025 12:30 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Mitch Marner needs some time to think.

The Maple Leafs star winger spoke with reporters Tuesday at the team’s practice facility following Toronto’s playoff exit in a disastrous Game 7 over the weekend.

Marner, who grew up just north of the city and is set to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, said he will spend the coming weeks discussing the future with his family. The 28-year-old’s current contract signed in September 2019 paid him US$10.9 million per season.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Maple Leafs look to finish job back at home in Game 7'
Toronto Maple Leafs look to finish job back at home in Game 7
Story continues below advertisement

Leafs centre John Tavares, meanwhile, is also without a deal beyond 2024-25, but said he’s already spoken with general manager Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube about next steps, adding he’s “very optimistic” a deal can be done. The 34-year-old is coming off a free-agent contract signed in the summer of 2018 that carried an $11-million average annual value.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Toronto was bounced from the second round of the post-season Sunday in an embarrassing 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on home ice. The Leafs also had a poor showing in a Game 5 loss by the same ugly score, but rebounded with a 2-0 road victory to force the winner-take-all finale.

Trending Now

Marner has been an excellent regular-season player for Toronto, but has also taken plenty of heat for the Original Six franchise’s playoff failures that include a 2-9 series record during his career alongside captain and fellow star forward Auston Matthews.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices