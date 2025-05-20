Hockey fans united in support after Jets star Scheifele’s father dies

When hockey fans around the world heard about the death of a Winnipeg Jets star’s father ahead of the club’s decisive Game Six playoff matchup, they opened their hearts — and their wallets.

It was announced Saturday afternoon that Brad Scheifele, father of Jets centre Mark Scheifele, had died the night before. Despite the news, the younger Scheifele suited up for the game against the Dallas Stars, scoring what would be the team’s final goal of the playoffs before they were eliminated in overtime.

After the news broke, the True North Youth Foundation received more than $65,000 in donations, mostly based around Scheifele’s No. 55 jersey number.

The foundation’s Dwayne Green told 680 CJOB’s The Start that donations based around 55 — like $5.55 or $55, or even $5,500 from both the Dallas Stars and food delivery company, Skip the Dishes — have been the order of the day.

“When you see something like that come out of such a tough moment, it really reminds you of how sport can unite humanity, in many ways,” he said.

Green said Scheifele has always supported the foundation’s work, and the outpouring of support is a nice gesture, and evidence some things are more important than the score on the ice or team loyalty.

“(Whether Scheifele is) talking to kids and doing school visits, and whether it’s mentoring one of our hockey teams, that alone is pretty remarkable when you think of how busy their schedule is,” Green said.

“He’s out there hopping on the ice with the kids and running through some practices or coming to a game and watching them — just being someone they can rely on as another person in their corner to show support.”

Green said the response has been overwhelming, with more than 900 donations so far.

Anyone interested in donating can do so at the foundation’s website.